Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 5,569 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,320,000 after buying an additional 1,789,329 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,999,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,125,000 after buying an additional 869,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after buying an additional 583,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,392,000 after buying an additional 553,803 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

