Wpp Plc $WPP Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 323.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WPP by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 88.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of WPP stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.95. Wpp Plc has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.5033 dividend. This represents a yield of 447.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.