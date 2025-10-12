JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPEF. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Down 2.5%

JPEF stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.