Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in iShares International Select Dividend ETF $IDV

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 124,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 309,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 74,785 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 119,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 363,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 113,625 shares in the last quarter.

IDV stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

