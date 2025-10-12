Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.77 Million Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

