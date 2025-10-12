iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 233.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SUB stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.02 and a 12 month high of $107.32.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

