SPC Financial Inc. Sells 872 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

