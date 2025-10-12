Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 3.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $36,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $380,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $466,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.75 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $46.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.