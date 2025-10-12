Meritage Portfolio Management Has $8.67 Million Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Reliance were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Reliance by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,052,000 after purchasing an additional 305,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,039,000 after purchasing an additional 161,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,089,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $272.00 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $347.43. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.22.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.