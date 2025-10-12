SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 5,282 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $24,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 512.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

