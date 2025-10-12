SPDR S&P Insurance ETF $KIE Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $694.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $62.47.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

