Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,604 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $51.50 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

