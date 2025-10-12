Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 164.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 295.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $61.59 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

