SPC Financial Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 205.3% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.