TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR Shares Acquired by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 125.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

