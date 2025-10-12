Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $226.84 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,284 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 6.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $226,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after purchasing an additional 692,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,387,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $291.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.38. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

