Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

