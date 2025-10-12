Aflac Incorporated $AFL Holdings Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 333,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 435,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4%

Aflac stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

