S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 4.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $166,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.85.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $486.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.