S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 4.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $166,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.85.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $486.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.29.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
