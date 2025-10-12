Apollon Financial LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

