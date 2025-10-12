First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF $ROBT Shares Bought by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 186,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $56.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

