Apollon Financial LLC Invests $299,000 in Vistra Corp. $VST

Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vistra by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vistra by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $197.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.84. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.85.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $4,434,305.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,368 shares in the company, valued at $55,907,328.40. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,350 shares of company stock valued at $95,374,138. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

