Apollon Financial LLC Sells 725 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Apollon Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

