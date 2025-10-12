Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,207 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $108.14 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

