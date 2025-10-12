Rep. Val T. Hoyle Sells Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $237.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $256.70. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,626,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 115.7% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 115,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.