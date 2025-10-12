Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.4%

VEU stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

