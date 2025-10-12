Rep. Val T. Hoyle Sells Off Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in KLA stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

KLA Stock Down 6.7%

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $982.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $1,155.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $963.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $850.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target (up from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $973.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,805,950.24. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $29,313,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

