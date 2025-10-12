Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,811,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,479,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 192,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,755,000 after acquiring an additional 141,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,845 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,414,000 after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.5%

STWD stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.05.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starwood Property Trust

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.