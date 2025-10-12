Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $505,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 118,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.69 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.