Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $358.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.02 and its 200-day moving average is $333.78. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $369.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

