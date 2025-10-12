Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD Shares Sold by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC lessened its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

