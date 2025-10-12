Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 818,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 286,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 180,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VMBS opened at $47.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
