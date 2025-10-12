Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 818,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 286,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 180,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $47.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.