William Beckwith Hayden Sells 64,294 Shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 64,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $453,915.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 582,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,026.90. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Beckwith Hayden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 9th, William Beckwith Hayden sold 200,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,322,000.00.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

TMQ stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered Trilogy Metals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchbrook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

