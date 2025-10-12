PDS Planning Inc Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after acquiring an additional 672,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $509.00 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.25 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.56.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

