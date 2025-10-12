Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

