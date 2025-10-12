PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,956 shares of company stock valued at $43,789,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:ICE opened at $157.51 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

