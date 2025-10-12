TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE FTI opened at $35.77 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,441.28. The trade was a 47.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $3,079,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 885,984 shares of company stock valued at $34,180,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

