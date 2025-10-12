Transcendent Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,782 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,952,000 after purchasing an additional 579,318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.57 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

