Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $791,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Transcendent Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 80.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

