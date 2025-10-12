Cwm LLC Purchases 3,252 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $101,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average of $175.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

