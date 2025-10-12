Cwm LLC Has $82.81 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,343 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $82,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,005,000 after purchasing an additional 269,654 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after acquiring an additional 201,826 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 881,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 658,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $98.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

