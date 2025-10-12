Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 851,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $41,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,685,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,071 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,679,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,765 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,194,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 889,959 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,034,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,662,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,415,000 after purchasing an additional 429,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 14.0%

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.