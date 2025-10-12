Cwm LLC Purchases 82,368 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 863,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,368 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $63,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $80.23.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.