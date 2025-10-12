Cwm LLC Sells 17,185 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $38,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

