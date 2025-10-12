Cwm LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,836,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

