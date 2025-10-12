Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,377 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $65,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.85 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

