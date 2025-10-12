Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $773,405,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,530,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $736.33 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $771.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $717.25 and its 200-day moving average is $643.08. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

