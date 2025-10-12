West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $583.89 and its 200-day moving average is $536.30. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

