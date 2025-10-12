Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Chemed by 2,681.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 56,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $30,527,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $26,059,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Chemed by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE opened at $429.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $408.42 and a 52-week high of $623.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.45 and its 200-day moving average is $509.87.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,443.30. This represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total value of $69,508.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,135.83. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

