Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,860,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 719,207 shares.The stock last traded at $34.79 and had previously closed at $35.57.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 167,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

